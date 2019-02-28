IDG
Golf: Wight takes lead after fourth national qualifier

February 28, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Payten Wight took the lead in overall standings for the Hoerman Cup team after Round Four of the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) National Qualifiers held Saturday (23 February) at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course. The reigning national champion shot +2-over par 74 for the day’s best score.

“It was a great round considering the conditions.” said Wight. “I hit a lot of good shots and stayed patient throughout the round and did the best I could. Even though I doubled the last hole to shoot 2-over, I’m going to take a lot of positives from that round, and do my best to shoot two more low ones.”

Father Michael Wight was second best on the day shooting +5-over par 77, followed by Aaron Jarvis and Justin Hastings who were both +6-over par 78. Andrew Jarvis      and Jason Perras tied for fifth shooting  +9-over par 81.

The top four of six scores from the national qualifiers will determine the men’s team for the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships. One of four scores will be drawn from the third and or fourth rounds played at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course. The men’s national team will be made up of the top six golfers.

View all the scores and standings here.

George Teale Trophy

Holly McLean led the women’s side shooting+15-over par 87. Isabel Mendes and Lauren Needham tied for second shooting +25-over par 97. Emma Woodhouse finished fourth shooting +31-over par (103).
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

