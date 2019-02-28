Golf: Wight takes lead after fourth national qualifier

Payten Wight took the lead in overall standings for the Hoerman Cup team after Round Four of the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) National Qualifiers held Saturday (23 February) at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course. The reigning national champion shot +2-over par 74 for the day’s best score.

“It was a great round considering the conditions.” said Wight. “I hit a lot of good shots and stayed patient throughout the round and did the best I could. Even though I doubled the last hole to shoot 2-over, I’m going to take a lot of positives from that round, and do my best to shoot two more low ones.”

Father Michael Wight was second best on the day shooting +5-over par 77, followed by Aaron Jarvis and Justin Hastings who were both +6-over par 78. Andrew Jarvis and Jason Perras tied for fifth shooting +9-over par 81.

The top four of six scores from the national qualifiers will determine the men’s team for the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships. One of four scores will be drawn from the third and or fourth rounds played at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course. The men’s national team will be made up of the top six golfers.



George Teale Trophy

Holly McLean led the women’s side shooting+15-over par 87. Isabel Mendes and Lauren Needham tied for second shooting +25-over par 97. Emma Woodhouse finished fourth shooting +31-over par (103).

