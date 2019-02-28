Governor provides perspective on House of Commons’ committee report

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper told attendees of the Royal Fidelity Cayman Economic Outlook conference that he has ensured the strong feelings aroused in Cayman by a UK Foreign Affairs Committee report have been imparted to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.

Speaking Thursday (28 February) morning at the event, Governor Roper provided some perspective around the report, saying it’s important to note that the recommendations in the report come from a House of Commons committee, and do not reflect UK government policy.

“It is worth noting that Lord Ahmad, the UK Foreign Office Minister for Overseas Territories, in his oral comments to the Foreign Affairs Committee during their inquiry said he recognized this issue aroused a strong feelings in the overseas territories, he added that the OTs, the Overseas Territories should decide on these matters themselves and that he had no plan to intervene,” said Governor Roper.

While the issue has gotten a lot of attention, Governor Roper said he fully understands the concerns expressed in the report on voting rights and standing for elected office.

