Governor says UK report on voting rights, same-sex unions, public register does not reflect Gov’t policy

Governor Roper took to Twitter Saturday (23 February) morning to address concerns raised in the wake of the publication of the UK report which proposes sweeping changes for OTs.

The report calls for “belongership” to be removed, which would pave the way for UK citizens to vote and stand for elections in Overseas Territories, including the Cayman Islands.

The report also wants a date for legalising same-sex marriages set for OTs and the implementation of public beneficial ownership registers by 2020.

In his two part tweet the Governor sought to ally fears of looming changes to local voting rights. He stressed it was not a UK government position, while acknowledging the concerns of the FAC.

“I fully understand the concerns expressed about the UK Foreign Affairs Committee report on voting rights. It is important to be clear that these are recommendations from a House of Commons Parliamentary Committee. They do not (not) reflect the government’s policy,” Governor Roper tweeted.

He said the UK government will reply in “due course” to the report.

On Thursday (21 February) the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) expressed the same position in a statement to Cayman 27.

The FCO spokesperson said they will “carefully consider” the report.

The Governor has also said he will take the concerns of the Cayman Islands to the FCO.

“I will ensure that the strong feelings this has aroused across our islands are fully explained to the FCO,” he said in his second tweet on the report.