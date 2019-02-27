IDG
Grouper Moon team engages students through education programme

February 26, 2019
Joe Avary
One important aspect of the long-running Grouper Moon research project has the educational component.

Grouper Moon educator Todd Bohannon helps bring the action from the spawning aggregation site to classrooms in the Cayman Islands and beyond through a series of interactive feeds.

“The more people that understand about something the more likely they are to protect it, and so providing kids with this connection and trying to bring the grouper – obviously we can’t take everybody to the dive site, but the next best thing would be to get you guys virtually there – and to get you underwater and to get you talking to the scientists and all of the people that are involved in it,” said Mr. Bohannon.

Mr. Bohannon told Cayman 27 participating schools included John Gray High School, Cayman Prep, Layman E. Scott High School, Spot Bay primary, as well as schools from the UK, Florida, and the US west coast.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

