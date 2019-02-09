Gymnastics: Motions Unlimited wins big in Texas

A group of 13 gymnasts representing Cayman’s Motion Unlimited returned with a slew of medals after competing at the 2019 Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas 26 January.

Level 3

Tianna Ebanks, Sienna Santiago and Naomi Tibbetts

Cayman’s Naomi Tibbetts brought home bronze in both the beam and all-around performance, while Sienna Santiago won a bronze on the beam for her age group. Tianna Ebanks earned the highest all-around score of the level three gymnasts.

Xcel Gold Team

Natalie Bodden, Morgan Crowley, Emmi Daykin, Bethany Hawkins, Georgina Hayman, Maddalena Polloni, Sophia Simpson, Mia Van Develde

Crowley took top honours winning first place for her all-around performance, along with a gold on floor and a silver on vault. Hawkins earned a gold for her performance on the floor, along with silver on bars. Daykin won a bronze for her performance on floor. Overall, the girls earned a bronze for their team performance.

Xcel Platinum

Earning the highest all-around score of any Motions Unlimited gymnast, Jaiden Gilbert won bronze for her overall performance to go with an individual gold on the bars and bronze on the floor.

Cayman’s gymnasts will compete next at the Gasparilla Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida 22-24 February.

