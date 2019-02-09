IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Gymnastics: Motions Unlimited wins big in Texas

February 8, 2019
Jordan Armenise
A group of 13 gymnasts representing Cayman’s Motion Unlimited returned with a slew of medals after competing at the 2019 Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas 26 January.

Level 3

Tianna Ebanks, Sienna Santiago and Naomi Tibbetts

Cayman’s Naomi Tibbetts brought home bronze in both the beam and all-around performance, while Sienna Santiago won a bronze on the beam for her age group. Tianna Ebanks earned the highest all-around score of the level three gymnasts.

Xcel Gold Team

Natalie Bodden, Morgan Crowley, Emmi Daykin, Bethany Hawkins, Georgina Hayman, Maddalena Polloni, Sophia Simpson, Mia Van Develde

Crowley took top honours winning first place for her all-around performance, along with a gold on floor and a silver on vault. Hawkins earned a gold for her performance on the floor, along with silver on bars. Daykin won a bronze for her performance on floor. Overall, the girls earned a bronze for their team performance.

Xcel Platinum

Earning the highest all-around score of any Motions Unlimited gymnast, Jaiden Gilbert won bronze for her overall performance to go with an individual gold on the bars and bronze on the floor.

Cayman’s gymnasts will compete next at the Gasparilla Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida 22-24 February.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

