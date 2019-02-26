Gymnastics: Nine podiums for Motions at 2019 Gasparilla Classic

A group of 39 gymnasts from Cayman’s Motions Unlimited delivered nine top-3 individual performances at the 2019 Gasparilla Classic held 22-24 February at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Boys

United States of America Gymnastics (USAG) AA Boys Level 8: Igor Magalhaes , Level 7: Karthik Adapa, Level 4: Alex Hare, Justin Spencer

15-year old Igor Magalhaes continues to deliver on the big stage, finishing first overall among eight gymnasts in the 13+ Level 8 Boys division. Magalhaes finished first in the floor, high bars and rings, while finishing second on the vault, third on the parallel bars and eighth on the pommel horse. View Igor results here.

14-year old Karthik (Sebastian) Adapa finished third overall among eight Level 7 gymnasts, finishing first on the vault, while tying for second on the parallel bars with third place finishes in both the rings and high bar. View Karthik’s results here.

Justin Spencer placed a Level 4 best first overall in the rings to finish fifth among 11 gymnasts, while Alex Hare scored a meet best tie for second on the parallel bars to finish sixth overall. View Justin and Alex’s results here.

Girls

Xcel Girls Platinum: Jaiden Gilbert, 3rd overall

Competing in the highest level among all female Motions competitors, 13-year old Jaiden Gilbert won third overall among eight Xcel Girls Platinum gymnasts. Gilbert placed first overall on the beam, as well as third overall in both the vault and parallel bars. In January, Gilbert won third overall at the Metroplex Challenge in Texas. View Jaiden’s results here.

Xcel Gold – 2nd place overall

1st Morgan Crowley, 2nd Sarah Bush (D8 G7), 2nd Sophia Simpson (D8 G5), 2nd Emmi Daykin, 3rd Tai Wammer (D8 G6)

15-year old Morgan Crowley was tops for her age-division once again, placing first overall out of 11 Xcel Gold gymnasts. Crowley won the parallel bars, beam and floor, while tying for fourth on the vault. Placing second in the same age division was Cayman’s Sarah Bush. Bush earned second-best marks on both the floor and the beam. A winning performance from Mia Vandevelde in the vault as well as a second place finish in the parallel bars gave Cayman three gymnasts in the top five for the age-group.

Cayman’s Sophie Simpson placed second overall among eleven Division 8 Group 4 gymnasts, earning top marks on the parallel bars with a second place finish on the floor. 12-year old Emmi Daykin earned second place all-around in Division Six Group 8, placing second overall in both the vault and the floor. An equally strong performance from 13-year old Tai Wammer ensured Cayman two of the top three positions in the same age-group. Wammer took top honours on the floor and placed second overall on the beam.

View all the results here.

Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Level 3: 3rd overall

10-year old Tianna Ebanks delivered the best performance of Cayman’s eight level three gymnasts, placing second overall for her age-division. Ebanks placed a meet-best first overall on the floor, second on the parallel bars, and third overall in both the vault and the beam. View all results here.

Other groups results included the Girls Xcel Silvers who placed 4th overall, and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Girls Level 2 gymnasts who placed 5th overall.

