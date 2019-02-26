Hamaty welcomes Disney’s addition to port financing plan

Tortuga Rum Company owner Robert Hamaty said the addition of Disney Cruises to the cruise berthing project is welcomed news. Last week Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced the addition of the third cruise line to the project.

Carnival and Royal Caribbean have already signed up for financing the multi-million-dollar project.

Mr. Hamaty said Disney coming onboard could bring greater opportunities for the Cayman Islands.

“Excellent move on the government to bring in Disney. Cayman is a very family oriented place and one of the concepts that I would like to see here is Beaches (Beaches Resort). Beaches are families, very successful concept and Cayman would be ideal for it,” said Mr. Hamaty.

The Premier said the government will select their preferred bidder for the cruise berthing facility by summer.

