Help Us Help Them Cuban fundraiser draws a crowd

February 12, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
A total of $6,669 was raised by the newly formed group “Help us Help them Stay Safe” to help the people affected by a devasting tornado that hit Cuba on 27 January, 2019. Founder of the group Cesar Cruz said the fundraiser was beyond his expectations and he was grateful for everyone who came out to support the Cuban people affected by the tragedy.

“It was fantastic. I didn’t expect so many people to come, it’s such a heartwarming cause and with us being Caribbean people, when something like this happens we come together because we are one blood,” said Mr. Cruz.

All the funds raised will be sent off to further help Cuban people in need.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

