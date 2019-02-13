Help Us Help Them Cuban fundraiser draws a crowd

A total of $6,669 was raised by the newly formed group “Help us Help them Stay Safe” to help the people affected by a devasting tornado that hit Cuba on 27 January, 2019. Founder of the group Cesar Cruz said the fundraiser was beyond his expectations and he was grateful for everyone who came out to support the Cuban people affected by the tragedy.

“It was fantastic. I didn’t expect so many people to come, it’s such a heartwarming cause and with us being Caribbean people, when something like this happens we come together because we are one blood,” said Mr. Cruz.

All the funds raised will be sent off to further help Cuban people in need.

