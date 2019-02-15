How does CUC measure up against 2037 target?

Reaching Cayman’s ambitious target to have 70% of energy from renewables by 2037 is getting a step closer, after OfReg, the utilities regulator, made an extra megawatt of capacity available to CUC for its Consumer Owned Renewable Energy programme (CORE.)

And, as CUC President and CEO Richard Hew explained, it boils down a greener Cayman in the long run.

“We’re aware that many of our customers have been waiting for this release, so they can place their renewable energy sources, connect to our gird and help CUC meet some of the targets,” Mr. Hew set out.

The President and CEO said OfReg’s approval of an additional megawatt – and his company’s plans to utilise it – proved their commitment to that goal of 70% renewable energy by 2037.

“Ambitious goals that have been set both under our own Integrated Resource Plan and at the national level on our National Energy Policy,” Mr. Hew qualified.

Customers who have their own solar panels can use this extra capacity to connect to the grid, which brings its own advantages, according to the CUC chief:

“They can produce electricity to use, clean electricity to use in their homes and benefit from being interconnected to the gird and having that reliable main service provided by CUC,” he detailed.

And, as for the bottom line on that fuel bill.

“As well as being greener, lower cost is always music to our customers’ ears,” Mr. Hew added.

The consistency of supply should also mean savings for customers.

“Going forward, the main benefit is a stable cost as well. A few years ago, we ran as high as 28 cents on diesel,” Mr. Hew recalled.

He went on to clarify how, with renewables, Cayman will also be less vulnerable to outside factors that cause price fluctuations in the global fuel market.

“Based on geopolitics, we can suddenly spike up a lot higher than we have now. With the renewables, investment will be local, the equipment will be here, the investment costs are pretty much upfront of the solar farm, so we can stabilize the costs as well, so that’s a good benefit,” he explained.

With this latest addition for the CORE programme, 9 MW are now available for rooftop solar, that is small, consumer-owned renewables.

That comes on top of the 5 MW at the Bodden Town solar farm, which makes 14 MW in total on the system.

Peak demand is about 105 MW, Mr. Hew said and so solar represents about 13% of that peak demand.

While Cayman’s usage of solar energy expands, there’s also room for other renewable energy sources in the mix, to meet that target.

According to the latest data from the Economics and Statistics Office, only 1.1% of households use a form of renewable energy.

