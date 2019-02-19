IDG
How much will royal visit cost Cayman?

February 18, 2019
Caroline James
At a news conference on Friday (15 February), called to announce the royal visit of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, both H.E. Governor Matryn Roper and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin addressed the expected cost of the visit on the public purse.

Although they did not reveal how much the bill will be.

Mr. Roper said the final amount was being “worked through.”

“There will be a number of expenses which fall to the British government and some expenses will fall to the Cayman Islands Government,” Mr. Roper stated.

“Nothing in this world is for free,” Premier McLaughlin added.

He said this was a “magnificent promotional opportunity for the Cayman Islands and I think we should focus on that rather than worrying about what it’ll cost.”

He promised: “it’ll be repaid in scores.”

Their Royal Highnesses will arrive in Cayman on 27 March.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

