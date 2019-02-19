How much will royal visit cost Cayman?

At a news conference on Friday (15 February), called to announce the royal visit of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, both H.E. Governor Matryn Roper and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin addressed the expected cost of the visit on the public purse.

Although they did not reveal how much the bill will be.

Mr. Roper said the final amount was being “worked through.”

“There will be a number of expenses which fall to the British government and some expenses will fall to the Cayman Islands Government,” Mr. Roper stated.

“Nothing in this world is for free,” Premier McLaughlin added.

He said this was a “magnificent promotional opportunity for the Cayman Islands and I think we should focus on that rather than worrying about what it’ll cost.”

He promised: “it’ll be repaid in scores.”

Their Royal Highnesses will arrive in Cayman on 27 March.

