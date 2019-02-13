HRC calls out Gov’t: Wants action on same-sex marriages, Prisons

Cayman’s Human Rights Commission calls for immediate steps to be taken to introduce legislation recognising same-sex unions here.

This as the commission flags discrimination against same-sex couples in local legislation.

The comments were contained in the commission’s written evidence to the UK’s parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee.

It was no holds barred for the Human Rights Commission as it outlined its concerns on the protection of those rights in the Cayman Islands.

Those concerns were outlined in a submission to the United Kingdom’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee as they enquire into the future of the UK Overseas Territories relationship.

The commission cited discrimination in local legislation, breaches of international conventions and a general lack of will to remedy concerns raised by the commission as disconcerting trends.

The near seven-page written submission has been published on the UK committee’s website.

In it, the commission pointed to four priority areas of concern.

The Prisons – which it flagged for substandard conditions and overcrowding. Immigration and refugees – Including the processing of migrants at sea and on shore, a blanket policy for the detention of migrants and asylum seekers, lack of sufficient access to legal representation and lengthy appeals process and concerns regarding potential breaches of international treaties including United Nations Convention against transnational organized crime (human trafficking.) Equality and LGBT+ rights – Discrimination against LGBT+ persons in the Cayman Islands legal framework is extensive.

And finally, the commission flagged a failure to ensure human rights compliant policies are written, published, and adhered to: including giving reasons for public officials’ decisions.

The Commission said it wants urgent action to implement previous prison recommendations, including the complete renovation of Cayman’s prisons and an immediate assessment of the UK and Cayman’s obligations on migrants passing through these islands.

Read the full submission here:

Human Rights Commission evidence

