IDC detainee claims sexual harassment amid hunger strike

February 6, 2019
Caroline James
The Prison Service said they were planning an internal investigation on Wednesday (6 February) after a complaint of sexual harassment was made by a detainee at the Immigration Detention Centre.

The prison probe will be conducted alongside a police investigation.

The RCIPS says it received the complaint from a detainee alleging a prison officer harassed her.

It comes as the group of eight detained Cubans has stepped up a hunger strike over the past fortnight, with several receiving medical treatment.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

