IDC detainee claims sexual harassment amid hunger strike

The Prison Service said they were planning an internal investigation on Wednesday (6 February) after a complaint of sexual harassment was made by a detainee at the Immigration Detention Centre.

The prison probe will be conducted alongside a police investigation.

The RCIPS says it received the complaint from a detainee alleging a prison officer harassed her.

It comes as the group of eight detained Cubans has stepped up a hunger strike over the past fortnight, with several receiving medical treatment.

