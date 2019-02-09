IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Crime News Politics

IDC officer reassigned as sexual harassment complaint investigated

February 8, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A prison officer at the centre of a sexual harassment allegation is removed from duty at the Immigration Detention Centre.
According Government Information Services the officer has been re-assigned as is protocol when an allegation is made.
They added the investigation into the complaint is ongoing.
Both the prison and police are investigating the allegation.
Police said they received her complaint last week.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: