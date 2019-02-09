A prison officer at the centre of a sexual harassment allegation is removed from duty at the Immigration Detention Centre.
According Government Information Services the officer has been re-assigned as is protocol when an allegation is made.
They added the investigation into the complaint is ongoing.
Both the prison and police are investigating the allegation.
Police said they received her complaint last week.
IDC officer reassigned as sexual harassment complaint investigated
