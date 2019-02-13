IDG
Business Crime News

If you’re thinking of watching KAABOO from the highway, think again says RCIPS

February 12, 2019
Joe Avary
The countdown to KAABOO is on.

And if you’re thinking about watching the festival from the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, you better think again.

The RCIPS traffic plan for the KAABOO festival weekend includes lane restrictions for vehicular traffic on the northbound lanes of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

The right lane is dedicated for traffic bound for West Bay and the Cayman Islands Yacht Club, and the left will be exclusively for buses, shuttles, taxis and other official vehicles.

The northbound side of the bridge will be off-limits for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“There is going to be zero version of people sort of standing on the bridge, walking on the bridge, trying to jump over the fence, under the fence. Security is definitely going to be a focus,” said KAABOO brand manager Jason Felts during a January interview.

“The organizers have will be putting up a fence that will be high enough so persons can’t see, but from a safety perspective, we will not be allowing anyone on the bridge, and that’s primarily because of safety,” said RCIPS Acting Inspector Roje Williams.

Mr. Williams told Cayman 27 pedestrians and bicyclists will be re-routed on a path to the other side of the bridge for crossing.

