Industrial accident in GT leaves one injured

One man was left nursing facial injuries after an industrial accident in George Town.

It happened shortly before 5 o’clock at an address on Lincoln Drive on Wednesday (19 February.)

Police said they received a report of a man being injured.

When officers arrived at the scene the wounded man was unconscious.

He was revived and taken to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment.

No information on the man’s condition was provided.

The Labour and Pensions Investigation Unit is inquiring into the incident.

