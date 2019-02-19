Invasive lionfish apparently making a comeback on Cayman’s reefs

The invasive Lionfish is apparently making a comeback on Cayman’s reefs.

Last year, many divers noticed a welcome decline in local lionfish populations, but in recent months, the long-spined predators have been easier to find.

More than a decade after the lionfish invasion first reached Cayman, these striking predators are still a common sight on Cayman’s reefs.

“When I first got to the island about five years ago it wasn’t uncommon to be able to find maybe 20 or even 30 on a dive without even really looking for them, and then about a year ago it just seemed like the numbers were dropping, and we would go out hunting and we wouldn’t be able to find as many,” said dive instructor Drew McArthur.

But over the last six months, Mr. McArthur and other lionfish cullers have seen that trend reversing.

“The lionfish invasion is unscripted, it’s not been seen anywhere else before so we are in essence learning as we are going along,” said DOE Research Officer Bradley Johnson.

With so many unknowns, Mr. Johnson said he doesn’t put too much stock in short-term trends.

“Ultimately, because you are seeing a dip it doesn’t necessarily mean you are going to see a subsequent rise in later years, especially when we really didn’t know what was causing that dip in the numbers last year,so it’s something that we sort of expected, and one of the reasons why we said people should still continue to some effort in culling,” said Mr. Johnson.

But Mr. McArthur said in practice, the so-called ‘pendulum effect’ may have discouraged some cullers.

“When there’s lots of lionfish there’s lots of people out there shooting them, but then when you find there’s not so many lionfish out there you’ll find that people go out and don’t get as many, so they kind of stop taking their spears,” said Mr. McArthur.

The timing couldn’t be better for cullers to rejoin the fight against the invasive lionfish. Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) is hosting its first tournament of 2019 on the first weekend in March.

“It does bring a little bit of extra excitement when those numbers are up and everybody sees those big coolers full,” said CULL treasurer Mark Orr.

Whether or not CULL 28 brings in a record catch, everyone is invited to ‘eat them to beat them.’

“Any number of fish, every fish is important, every lionfish off the reef is thousands of small fish saved,” said Mr. Orr.

The DOE said even if the lionfish were somehow eradicated from Cayman’s reefs, lionfish eggs and larvae would likely drift into our waters from other jurisdictions, giving the population a chance to reestablish itself.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

