Is the Caribbean Premier League coming to Cayman?

Caribbean Premier League Chief Operating Officer Pete Russell is hoping to bring the region’s top pro cricket league to Cayman.

“We wanted to come have a look and see what’s on offer here based on a playing facilities perspective, and maybe with an opportunity to play some games here,” said Russell. “My role is obviously to look at how to evolve CPL, which has now been running for six years across the Caribbean. It’s the only professional T20 in the region.”

After a tour of Cayman’s cricket facilities, Russell says West Bay’s Jimmy Powell Oval is at the halfway point until deemed playable conditions.

“It’s good actually,” said Russell. “There’s a lot of space in and around the ground. It’s the right dimension, there’s a bit of agronomy work, but that’s nothing that will trouble us. It’s about building out the facility to make it sort of an international type venue where you can bleachers and stands where people can enjoy the game.”

The CPL are said to be gauging interested stakeholders in Cayman for a three-game deal. Russell says the league, however, is interested in developing long-term opportunities.

“We can be flexible, but that would be a minimum we would look at, would be three games,” said Russell. “We don’t want to look at this as a one, or two-year opportunity. Maybe we could host a team here at some point? It’s perfectly placed in terms of us getting down to the Caribbean.”

Since it’s inception in 2013, Russell lauded the CPL for helping put smaller nations on the map, pointing to St. Kitts & Nevis as a prime example.

“Look what it’s done for them,” said Russell. “They’re better known now for having a cricket team then probably anything else. The impact it could have is tremendous.”

The questions begs, however: Why Cayman? And why now?

“This (Cayman) is far more progressive than pretty much anywhere we play,” said Russell. “You have the hotels, the infrastructure, the people, so the onus is on us to put on a good event, which we know we do.”

Perhaps the league’s interest is related to the potential sale and movement of the powerhouse Jamaica Tallawahs. Russell says, however, that’s not the case.

“The partnership has to work because we know what the team delivers locally,” said Russell. “The government haven’t necessarily been supportive as they might in Jamaica, and the owner is looking at his options. It’s like any other franchise team. Sports teams over time, move. Jamaica is an important venue for the CPL.”

Russell says the discussions between the CPL and Cayman stakeholders are in the infancy stage. However, if the two sides do move forward, he’s making his case for a long-term partnership.

“Sports tourism is all about creating an opportunity, and a product that has lasting benefits over time,” said Russell. “We are not about flying in, and doing something for four or five days. That has limited long term impact. We know CPL people travel from Canada and the U.S. We know the airlifting to Cayman is far easier than in the Caribbean, so we think there is a real opportunity to get those fans to watch CPL here.”

The 2019 CPL season runs from 21 August to 27 September.

