UPDATED: KAABOO addresses network issues

KAABOO officials say they have taken steps to address network issues experienced at their festival site on Friday (15 February.)

In a statement issued Saturday (16 February) KAABOO Partner and Chief Brand Officer Jason Felts acknowledged there were communication challenges experienced at the site.

He said, “Digicel has given us reassurance they are working to ensure the WiFi/telecommunications service can work to support the overload as we go into Day two.”

On Friday festival attendees complained about network issues at the site and problems making calls.

However, Mr. Felts said additional provisions have been made to boost connectivity at KAABOO.

”We have installed additional high-density WiFi access points in key locations that will allow 5,000 more users on our public network at any given time,” said Mr. Felts.

Meanwhile, Digicel CEO Raul Nicholson-Coe explained that Friday night’s connection issues were caused by congestion on the network in the area of the festival site.

“It was the sheer amount of people,” he said in a telephone interview Saturday.

Mr. Nicholson-Coe said there were 9,000 people logging onto the network in that area at the same time and that was “unprecedented.”

He said the network problems were limited to mobile connections at the KAABOO site and there were no issues north or south of the area.

The Digicel CEO said technicians were at the site from 7 a.m. Saturday installing additional infrastructure to provide capacity for Day two.

The additional access points, he said, has boosted capacity “200% to be able to handle more users.”

He said upon entry users will be prompted by an SMS to log on to gain access to the network at the site.

Photo courtesy Blue Dot Studios.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

