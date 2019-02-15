KAABOO Cayman officially sold out

The KAABOO festival is officially sold out.

Gates open Friday at 1 p.m., and organisers told Cayman 27 they are ready to welcome 10,000 daily visitors for a five senses experience under the sun.

The KAABOO excitement is reaching a crescendo on the eve of the festival, and just as KAABOO brand manager Jason Felts predicted, the festival is a sellout.

Thursday morning, plans for a walking tour of the site were washed out due to some heavy showers, but the KAABOO team treated me to the next best thing: a bird’s eye view of the festival grounds from the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa.

Surveying the 49-acre festival grounds from the upper reaches of the Kimpton Seafire, Mr. Felts said excitement for the sold-out festival has reached a fever pitch.

“We have 125 artists and their band members and entourage are coming in today, a bunch more tomorrow, but the energy is just oozing out of this place so it is pretty exciting,” said Mr. Felts.

And after more than two years of preparations, he says the time has come to have some fun.

“KAABOO is going to put Cayman on the map in a big way,” he said. “It’s the biggest festival that’s ever been thrown for the country, in the country, and maybe one of the largest in the Caribbean in general, so I believe it is a great opportunity for international exposure.”

While Thursday’s (14 February) wet weather was less than ideal for a site tour, the forecast is looking favorable for the festival dates. Mr. Felts told Cayman 27 even if a stray shower rolls through, there are plenty of spaces to find cover on the festival grounds.

And despite the rumours, he said cell phones are welcome at KAABOO.

“There is this horrible horrible rumor that went out yesterday saying that you couldn’t bring salad sounds to KAABOO which was so confusing to me because we have Wi-Fi, we have an app, of course you can bring a cell phone, we would never come between you and your phone,” said Mr. Felts.

Don’t fall for KAABOO fiction. He told Cayman 27 all the information festival-goers need to know is on KAABOO’s official website and social media platforms.

“Bring your cell phone please and you know, get social, don’t leave your phone at home that’s just crazy,”

WHAT TO BRING

Here are the items you are allowed to bring to KAABOO Cayman: Blankets or beach towels

Bags (under 18” x 12” x 8”)

Empty water bottles

Binoculars

Strollers

Go Pros (no poles or extenders)

Wheelchairs or medical scooters

Sunscreen

Bug spray (no aerosol cans) For the safety of our guests and employees, all persons and/or their belongings are subject to search. WHAT NOT TO BRING The following items are prohibited and/or not tolerated at KAABOO Cayman: Abusive, foul or disruptive language

Aerosol containers of any kind

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Bicycles

Chairs, tents, stools or other seating devices*

Coolers

Fighting, taunting, or threatening remarks or gestures

Fireworks, firearms and weapons of any kind (including parking lots)

Glass containers or any kind

Illegal substances, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

Knives of any length

Large bags (over the size 18” x 12” x 8”)

Laser Pointers

Lawn furniture, including any personal shades or canopies

Noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)

Outside Alcohol/Flasks

Outside food or beverages*

Prescription drugs, dietary vitamins, foods or beverages*

Professional cameras with lens longer than 2” (detachable or non-detachable) and professional recording (photos, video, audio) equipment, this includes any stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks, selfie-sticks, or commercial equipment

Sealed bottles, cans and beverage containers of any kind*

Signs, flags on sticks or poles

Skateboards, scooters, or personal motorized vehicles*

Throwing objects

Trespassing, soliciting, peddling and loitering

Tripods, monopods and selfie-sticks

Umbrellas

Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, giveaways, samples, etc.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems & Radio Controlled Model Aircraft/Drones

Yard games, glow sticks, marker pens, and inflatables

Any other item or action deemed dangerous or inappropriate

KAABOO Cayman prohibits smoking or the use of vapor or ‘similar’ devices KAABOO Cayman reserves the right to deem any other item inappropriate. No prohibited item will be accepted at the entry gates for safekeeping. *Exceptions will be made for those with medical requirements and/or special needs. Individuals with these special needs should contact a security person at their entry gate for special attention.

KAABOO Festival Overview

The RCIPS has been coordinating the policing response and facilitation of the KAABOO Festival for several weeks in consultation with the organizers and other partners, including the NRA.

There are two main aspects to the police’s role in this event, one is ensuring the security and safety of those attending, while enforcing the law, and the second is traffic coordination and management.

There will be a noticeable police presence outside and inside the event, in addition to the private security personnel that have been hired for the event. Police at the event will be responsible for enforcing the law and addressing breaches of the peace.

While we will be deploying significant police resources to Festival, and are being reimbursed for these extra police resources, this will not impact on normal policing elsewhere on the islands. Our regular shifts are normally staffed, and those deployed to the event are being brought in on overtime.

Road Closures and Traffic Diversions for KAABOO Festival

The following road closures and traffic diversions will be in place along West Bay Road and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway in order to facilitate the KAABOO Music & Arts Festival. The closures will be in place from 12:00PM on Thursday, 14 February, to 6:00AM on Sunday, 17 February.

Members of the public should plan their route in advance in order to avoid additional delays.

There will be additional signage along these roadways during this time and road users travelling on West Bay Road and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway are advised to pay attention to all road signs and to follow all traffic directions given by police officers.

