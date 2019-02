It’s a wrap for the inaugural KAABOO Cayman music and arts festival.

KAABOO partner and chief brand manager Jason Felts said around 700 people were employed for the 2-day event which he said makes it the country’s fifth largest employer.

On Monday (18 February) Cayman 27 took a look back at the sights and sounds of the music and arts festival in the video above.

