‘King & Queen of the Court’ marks beginning of CIVF national team trials

The road to NORCECA has begun.

On Saturday (23 February) national men’s and women’s beach volleyball hopefuls took to Public Beach to refine their game in hopes of finding the right pairings as the popular regional tournament makes a return to Grand Cayman 26-28 April after a one year hiatus.

The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation (CIVF), however, are thinking long term.

After shifting to development in the tournament’s absence, Coach Javid Ali hopes a year of honing all aspects of the programme in 2018 will yield long term results; starting with tournament’s like ‘King & Queen Of The Beach’.

“We are going to use this evaluation along with other tournaments coming up like twos tournaments towards point for individuals to get qualifications towards national teams,” said Ali.

This isn’t just about success at NORCECA. Ali says the federation is hoping competitions like ‘King of the Court’ and Sunday’s (24 February) Doubles Tournament will yield the right chemistry while building a large crop of players to chose from as they navigate through the various international opportunities.

“It all depends on eligibility,” said Ali. “Pan Ams, you have to be a Caymaninan, a passport holder. Whereas NORCECA and Island Games, you can be a resident for one-year for Island Games. NORCECA, you have to be a resident for five years.”Ali says 2018 was an opportunity for volleyball to improve its coaching as well.

“We did a lot of coaching development,” said Ali. “Myself, along with two other coaches, went to Dominican Republic and got Level-Two FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) certifications, so now we are now out here running programmes. We have a visiting coach, Rick Bevis who will be here for six months.”

Beavis, formerly of Vancouver Islands University and Volleyball Canada, has more than 30 years of coaching experience. He says the Cayman Islands, much like Canada’s humble beginnings, has some of the right pieces in place.

“I think there’s a number of committed athletes, particularly on the women’s side where there’s considerable depth,” said Bevis. “There’s no lack of effort. I think you’re well situated to excel in the beach game. All it takes is two highly skilled athletes to compete with the best in the world. The Canadian system started at the grassroots level, and it’s only recently that they had success on the beach.”

What does success look like, however, with a rebuilding youth programme and national team that finished a Cayman Islands best 13th out of 17 for women, and 14th out of 20 for men on the 2018 tour? National player Richard Campbell says it’s a balance of both passing the torch, while showing the home crowd volleyball is going in the right direction.

“I am just trying to get back out there to do best that I can, while helping the younger ones do the best they can,” said Campbell. “We don’t have anything to prove, but I am sure we will turn some heads in the progress we’ve made since last year.”

Here is the full list of winners from the tournaments this weekend’s CIVF National Beach tournaments:

Saturday 23rd February: Queen of the Court 1st Place – Marissa Harrison 2nd Place – Ileann Powery 3rd Place – Jessica Wolfenden Saturday 23rd February: King of the Court 1st Place – Richard Campbell 2nd Place – Jesse Parham 3rd Place – Nathan Dack Sunday 24th February: Doubles Tournament Women’s 1st Place – Jessica Wolfenden & Ileann Powery 2nd Place – Cristin Alexander & Stefania Gandolfi 3rd Place – Brittany Balcewich & Alicia Proud Men’s 1st Place – Richard Campbell & Nathan Dack 2nd Place – Shervin Rankin & Ludger 3rd Place – Prescott Boase & David Bakker

