IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Environment News

KPMG launched new initiative at Red Bay Primary

February 9, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

Students at the Red Bay Primary School are getting a helping hand from the team at one local firm to increase their reading skills. It is with this vision in mind, KPMG has joined with the students at the Red Bay Primary to bring the words of their favorite stories to life. On Wednesday (06 February) global head of KPMG international lord Michael Hastings launched the firm’s “Family for Literacy Program,” it’s a program aimed at developing reading skills.

“KPMG families will come to spend time on a consistent basis week in, week out reading with children taking them through books and if they can see that for us it matters they read then they are gonna want to try,” said Mr.

Year 3 student Aryan Ramsammy said he’s looking forward to reading more, it’s the same for year 1 student Analia Langlois.

“If you start at a really easy book and you keep going down you will keep learning new words then you can go on to harder books,” said Mr. Ramsammy. “I usually read my brother bedtime stories instead of my mom reading it to us,” said Ms. Langlois.

This is the 14th country that KPMG has launched this initiative.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: