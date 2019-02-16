LGBT advocacy group goes ‘Outside the Lines’ to share struggles of being queer in Cayman

LGBT equality is back in the headlines this week, as a landmark same-sex marriage case is in the hands of the courts.

Meanwhile, local LGBT advocacy organisation Colours Cayman is stepping Outside the Lines with a new series of videos that explores the very personal struggles of being queer in Cayman.

Real people, real stories, real talk.

Colours Cayman’s new video series Outside the Lines explores the experiences of LGBT people living in or originating from the Cayman Islands.

“We talk about their struggles, their experiences growing up with friends and family, school, even the church sometimes, a lot of talk about their own stories of self discovery, what have they gone through to get there,” said Billie Bryan of Colours Cayman.

Besides being the driving force of Colours Cayman, Ms. Bryan is one of the producers of the series.

“I guess the intended audience if we had to pick one, would be those who are really struggling to find that kind of support themselves, that representation,” said Ms. Bryan.

She told Cayman 27 while some families are supportive of LGBT loved ones, that’s not always the case.

“I would hazard to guess that it’s usually the other way around,” said Ms. Bryan. “I sit with people, or speak with him privately over email or online or just face-to-face on a weekly basis almost trying to help them navigate the things that they’ve gone through with their family.”

In episode one, we meet Gianna. Ms. Bryan said her message of empowerment is likely to resonate with those in the LGBT community who are still building their confidence.

“I used to be in that same position where I just didn’t know if there was a community here for me, and now that I found one I want others to know that they have one as well and, and we’re open minded and welcoming and supported,” said Ms. Bryan.

Ms. Bryan hopes the stories shared in outside the lines can bring others a better understanding of the LGBT experience.

“Get a glimpse into their life and what they’ve gone through, what it is like for them,” she said.

Ms. Bryan told Cayman 27 episode three of Outside the Lines is expected to premiere any day now. Episodes can be viewed here.

