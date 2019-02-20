IDG
Little Cayman Grouper Moon project begins

February 19, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Scientists from the Department of Environment and the Reef Environmental Education Foundation hit the waters in Little Cayman as the long-running ‘Grouper Moon’ project began on Tuesday (19 February.)

The Grouper Moon is the annual reproductive rites for one of the Caribbean’s most iconic fish species.

Thousands of Nassau Groupers are expected to converge at Little Cayman’s spawning aggregation in coming days.
Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is on the ground on the smaller sister island.

He caught up with Reef Foundation’s Dr. Brice Semmens on the project.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

