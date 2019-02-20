Little Cayman Grouper Moon project begins

Scientists from the Department of Environment and the Reef Environmental Education Foundation hit the waters in Little Cayman as the long-running ‘Grouper Moon’ project began on Tuesday (19 February.)

The Grouper Moon is the annual reproductive rites for one of the Caribbean’s most iconic fish species.

Thousands of Nassau Groupers are expected to converge at Little Cayman’s spawning aggregation in coming days.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is on the ground on the smaller sister island.

He caught up with Reef Foundation’s Dr. Brice Semmens on the project.

