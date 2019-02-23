Local artists shine at KAABOO, Felts addresses bank card issues

The inaugural KAABOO Cayman is now in the books and local artists say the exposure they received has inspired them to continue to build the local art scene.

On Saturday (16 February) Cayman 27 caught up with some of the artists showcasing their work at the event.

The Cayman Islands is known for many things from food to financial services and having a vibrant art scene is important to the social fabric here.

KAABOO Cayman gave local artists a chance to show off the many talents resident here.

“I got to connect and identify with individuals and its something you can’t get on Instagram and Facebook,” said local artist Dubadah Boldeau sharing a sentiment most of the Cayman’s artists had after showcasing their work at KAABOO Cayman on the weekend.

“People are interested, people question, people want to know. In particular, I have this feature it is called virtue and vice- the story of us. It seems to be an ongoing topic in more mediums,” said Caymanian artist Gordon Solomon.

He said showing artwork at the international event can help put local artists on the map, a view shared by Rasitha Sanjeewa.

“We need to promote our art internationally. This is going all over the world. I really like. It helps Cayman. We as local artists can show the showcase,” said Mr. Sanjeewa.

The artists exbition displayed paintings and sculptures.

There were also those busy creating their works of art.

“There is an art gallery. They are just encouraging local artists and thats very good in Cayman,” said artist Shilpa Tagalpallewar Gampawar.

The artists said they are looking forward to returning to the festival site next year.

KAABOO addresses bank card issues

KAABOO Cayman has been hailed as a success by many in the community and already the 2020 edition is generating interest.

On Thursday (21 February) patrons tried to get their early bird tickets.

KAABOO partner and chief brand manager Jason Felts said there were congestion issues in connectivity to their payment processor due to the overwhelming traffic.

In a statement to Cayman 27 on Friday (22 February,) Mr. Felts said, “As a result of the influx of transactions, this also created an overload with local banks and triggered declines for their customers. Over the last 24 hours, our team have been working tirelessly to resolve and refund any duplicate transactions. Rest assured this is top priority for our partners and our team.”

He said 2020 pass sales will resume once the issue, which was started Thursday, is resolved.

