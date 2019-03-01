Looking ahead: Premier McLaughlin talks development, tall buildings

The Premier’s call for a national debate on changing building height restrictions in the Cayman Islands is generating a lot of interest within the community.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin highlighted the need for the Cayman Islands to start considering alternative options to help future proof the country from economic shocks, options that could include the possibility of constructing an iconic building here.

He urged consideration of a building here that could match the appeal the Burj Khalifa brings to Dubai.

On Thursday (28 February) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with the Premier to explore his thinking and the reasons behind his call for public discussion on the issue.

