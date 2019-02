The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry enjoyed its second best year ever last year.

For the first time in its 115-year history, MACI had 2,215 vessels registered: 1,897 pleasure vessels and 318 commercial vessels at the close of 2018.

On Thursday (7 February) CEO of the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands Joel Walton sat down with Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to discuss this success and the Authority’s plans for the year ahead.

