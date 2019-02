A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead early Friday (8 February) morning.

According to the RCIPS, around 10 a.m. officers received reports of sudden death on Selkirk Dr. in George Town.

Police arrived at the scene where they found an unresponsive man who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time and investigation are ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print