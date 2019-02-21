Ministers Association launches petition to stop same sex marriages

The Cayman Ministers Association (CMA) has started a new petition and it aims to stop same-sex marriages from being legalized in Cayman.

It comes as the country awaits a landmark ruling on the issue.

The petition is asking lawmakers not to change Cayman’s marriage laws.

It was published on the Association’s website and states, legislators’ have a duty to protect the Constitution and guard it against all actions seeking to overturn it.

CMA member Bishop Nicolas Sykes said the people should have their say on the matter.

“The petition is to give the people of the island the opportunity to say whether or not they wish the marriage law and the Constitution as written to be continued as it is or have some of amendment or reinterpretation,” said Mr. Sykes.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie is deliberating on the same-sex marriage case brought by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush.

There is no date on when he will deliver his decision.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

