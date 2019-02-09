Missing GT woman, teen located

Missing George Town residents Dorlee Wright and Teshay Bryan have been located.

According to an RCIPS statement on Saturday (9 February) both Ms. Wright and Ms. Bryan appear to be in good health.

However both 72-year-old Eral Keith Whitely and teenager Motesha Mothen remain unaccounted for up to Saturday.

Ms. Wright, 49, was reported missing last Wednesday (6 February.) She had left her home off Anthony Drive, George Town, on Monday 4 February, and had not returned.

Ms. Bryan, 13 of George Town, absconded on 4 February. She was last seen at about 11:00 a.m. at the John Gray High School on that day.

Ms. Mothen also absconded that day as well. The 16-year-old Bodden Town girl was last seen at the Cayman Islands Centre for Further Education.

She still has not returned home or been located and the RCIPS continues to appeal to the public for their assistance.

Mr. Whitely was last seen on Boxkng Day in the Brushy Avenue area.

Anyone with information on Ms. Mothen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220, and anyone with information on Mr. Whitely’s whereabouts is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

