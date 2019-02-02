Mothers treated to a special dinner from the Boys to Men programme

The 3rd annual Boys to Men programme’s Fine Dine event was held last night (01 February) at Grand Old House, opened by Christopher Murray followed by a special performance from Barris Reid and while the mothers were pleased with their night out, they said the transformation they’ve seen in their boys made the night even more special. Beanca Myles said she hopes her son Elijah Pearson will continue to make positive strides and become a success, together with his classmates.

“His attitude was always so negative but since he has been in the Boys to Men he has changed tremendously, I’m just looking forward to a positive future for him and I know all of these boys are going to turn out to do great things,” said Ms. Myles.

Mom Shushanna Ebanks said even though the night was for the mothers she acknowledged the ones who made it possible.

“Not every child has the benefits and perks some children do, some children have it hard so its good to see a night is dedicated to them. Tonight was very beautiful to see the mothers and sons out tonight and I think the boys enjoyed it,” said Ms. Ebanks.

For students like Anthony Ramirez who said he’s never been out for dinner with his mom, the Fine Dine night was a special occasion.

“I’m very blessed to have a mom that took time to come. Its the first time I’ve taken my mom to dinner so it was very special,” said Mr. Ramirez.

The Boys to Men programme helps at risk boys acheive their potential. The programme got a helping hand from local firm Maples, they sponsored the dinner donating $1,800 and the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) also donated the roses that were given to the mothers.

