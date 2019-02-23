IDG
MRCU inspections begin to combat dangerous Aedes Aegypti mosquito

February 22, 2019
Caroline James
Mosquito Research and Control Unit’s Disease Prevention Officers have started their residential inspections on Friday (22 February).

It forms part of ongoing, year-round efforts to combat a dangerous, disease-carrying mosquito.

The officers are looking for vessels containing mosquitoes, from buckets to tree holes.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito transmits diseases like Zika, Chikungunya and Dengue.

The MRCU said they will concentrate their inspections in the Eastern Districts.

The Health Minister is asking for the public’s cooperation, to avoid a serious public health problem.

Caroline James





