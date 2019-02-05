MRCU partnership with Oxitec officially ends

The Mosquito Research and Control Unit’s joint research collaboration with bio-tech company Oxitec has come to an end.

A press release from Government Information Services Monday (4 February) said while field operations ceased in December 2018, MRCU and Oxitec spent another month collating data gathered in the 35-month trial period.

The project officially concluded on 23 January.

According to the GIS press release, a project evaluation is underway and the findings are expected in the second quarter of this year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

