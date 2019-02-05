IDG
MRCU partnership with Oxitec officially ends

February 4, 2019
Joe Avary
The Mosquito Research and Control Unit’s joint research collaboration with bio-tech company Oxitec has come to an end.

A press release from Government Information Services Monday (4 February) said while field operations ceased in December 2018, MRCU and Oxitec spent another month collating data gathered in the 35-month trial period.

The project officially concluded on 23 January.

According to the GIS press release, a project evaluation is underway and the findings are expected in the second quarter of this year.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

