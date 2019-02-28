National Conservation Council gets back to business at first meeting in 8 months

The National Conservation Council holds its first general meeting in eight months.

With new cabinet appointments and re-appointments in place, the conservation council is now fully staffed and ready to get down to business.

No shortage of agenda items on Wednesday (27 February) afternoon at the first NCC meeting of 2019 and the first under new chair Macfarlane Connolly.

Guidance notes for the handling of stingrays and starfish were among those many agenda items, both being approved at Wednesday’s meeting.

Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said these guidelines would ultimately make it easier for the DOE in its enforcement inside the Wildlife Interaction Zones (WIZ.)

“The feedback that we got from the DPP, the Department of Public Prosecutions, is that if we could say ‘look, everybody knows the proper way to do this,’ then anyone not adhering to these guidelines could be legitimately prosecuted,” said Ms. Ebanks-Petrie.

She said an operator’s WIZ license could be pulled if they are caught violating the rules.

Also from today’s meeting, a proposal originating from members of the public to designate the black crab and red shanks as protected species is headed to cabinet after a council vote. The DOE’s assessment states that these land crab species are ecologically and culturally significant, and evidently in decline and at risk.

“We should accept this proposal,” said DOE Terrestrial resources unit manager Fred Burton. “We feel it should be a part two listing under schedule one so that it joins the other land crabs we already have for part two, and that will enable us in time to write a conservation plan for all four land crab species that are there.”

The species conservation plan for mangroves and some hunter-initiated seasonal changes for game birds were also advanced to cabinet for its consideration at Wednesday’s NCC meeting.

