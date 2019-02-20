NCC meeting set: Agenda to be released

A date is set for the next general meeting of the National Conservation Council.

Council secretary John Bothwell confirmed Tuesday (19 February) that the meeting is scheduled to take place Wednesday 27 February at the George Town library.

The Conservation Council has not met since last June.

In the almost 8 months since that meeting, a number of new members have been appointed, and re-appointments have been approved by the cabinet.

An agenda for the meeting is expected to be released later in the week.

The meeting is at 2 p.m. and it’s open to the public.

