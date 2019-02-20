IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Environment News Politics

NCC meeting set: Agenda to be released

February 19, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A date is set for the next general meeting of the National Conservation Council.
Council secretary John Bothwell confirmed Tuesday (19 February) that the meeting is scheduled to take place Wednesday 27 February at the George Town library.
The Conservation Council has not met since last June.

In the almost 8 months since that meeting, a number of new members have been appointed, and re-appointments have been approved by the cabinet.
An agenda for the meeting is expected to be released later in the week.

The meeting is at 2 p.m. and it’s open to the public.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: