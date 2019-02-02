Neighbours lodge 35 pages of objections to proposed 10-storey hotel

Several applications are going before the Central Planning Authority next Wednesday, none more hotly opposed than one seeking a ten storey hotel on what neighbors call the ‘quiet end’ of Seven Mile Beach.

According to agenda documents, the Planning Department noted the proposed 10 storey development is well within planning limitations for site width, site coverage, rear, road, and side setbacks, height, and parking.

Neighboring property owners call the ten storey hotel with 129 rooms, a restaurant/bar, and two swimming pools a ‘monstrosity’ that’s out of character for the quiet, residential stretch of Seven Mile Beach.

The agenda for the 6 February planning meeting includes 35 pages of objections highlighting a litany of concerns.

“The development itself looks cheap and nasty, it will attract the worst kind of tourist to the area” wrote one objector, adding, “It looks worse than university housing.”

“All 129 rooms will have a window allowing them to stare into my home, into my bedroom,” wrote another objector. “I don’t want complete strangers staring into my daughter’s window at night.”

Other objections focused on potential odors from the restaurant’s kitchen facilities and the likelihood of increased trespassing.

The applicants are scheduled to appear before the CPA Wednesday, 6 February at 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Planning Director Haroon Pandohie told Cayman 27 the agency has taken on board and implemented recommendations from the Auditor General’s report: Fighting Corruption in the Cayman Islands, specifically, as it relates to transparency.

“The fact that meetings are now held, open to the public, we have enhanced the reporting in terms of the agendas being placed online a week in advance, more details on decision making, etc. etc., and the minutes,” said Mr. Pandohie. “I think we, working with the Central Planning Authority, have sort of incorporated what we can to date and we actually look forward to further considering the report and, again, addressing issues such as potentially the composition of the Central Planning Authority.”

Also on the 6 February CPA meeting agenda, the Dart group is applying for a pop-up bar and restaurant at the former Coral Caymanian property.

It calls for retrofitting an existing cottage on the beach site.

The Dart group told Cayman 27 the bar and restaurant will be leased to a third-party operator, and is planned to be operational for a maximum of three years.

There are no objectors to this application.

