New Customs and Immigration agencies open; DG says end of era feels “strange”

“A great win for our islands” – that was how the Deputy Governor has described the beginning of a new chapter on Friday (1 February.)

Workforce Opportunities Cayman (or “WORC”) and the Customs and Border Control agencies officially opened their doors.

But Hon. Franz Manderson also said he was saddened by the end of an era.

“It’s strange because I grew up in the Immigration Department, I was Chief Immigration Officer for five years,” Mr. Manderson explained.

He went on: “when I drove in this morning, the sign had come down and there was a new Department, I actually felt a bit funny.”

But he insisted: “change is good and I knew this was in the works many, many years ago.”

The two new government agencies will see the separation of border control from immigration, where a separate body will focus on workforce development and things like work permits.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

