IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Business News Politics

New Customs and Immigration agencies open; DG says end of era feels “strange”

February 2, 2019
Add Comment
Caroline James
1 Min Read

“A great win for our islands” – that was how the Deputy Governor has described the beginning of a new chapter on Friday (1 February.)

Workforce Opportunities Cayman (or “WORC”) and the Customs and Border Control agencies officially opened their doors.

But Hon. Franz Manderson also said he was saddened by the end of an era.

“It’s strange because I grew up in the Immigration Department, I was Chief Immigration Officer for five years,” Mr. Manderson explained.

He went on: “when I drove in this morning, the sign had come down and there was a new Department, I actually felt a bit funny.”

But he insisted: “change is good and I knew this was in the works many, many years ago.”

The two new government agencies will see the separation of border control from immigration, where a separate body will focus on workforce development and things like work permits.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: