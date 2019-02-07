IDG
New DEH Assistant Director appointed

February 6, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Department of Environmental Health has a new Assistant Director of Solid Waste. He is Michael Haworth.
According to a DEH statement Wednesday (6 February) Mr. Haworth took office last Tuesday (29 January.)
He recently served as Waste Management project manager with the Ascension Island government, that’s located in the south Atlantic ocean.
The DEH has seen changes to its management team in last few months following the departure of former Director Roydell Carter last year.
He opted for early retirement. His departure came on the heels of an internal audit into excessive overtime at the DEH.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

