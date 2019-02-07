New DEH Assistant Director appointed

The Department of Environmental Health has a new Assistant Director of Solid Waste. He is Michael Haworth.

According to a DEH statement Wednesday (6 February) Mr. Haworth took office last Tuesday (29 January.)

He recently served as Waste Management project manager with the Ascension Island government, that’s located in the south Atlantic ocean.

The DEH has seen changes to its management team in last few months following the departure of former Director Roydell Carter last year.

He opted for early retirement. His departure came on the heels of an internal audit into excessive overtime at the DEH.

