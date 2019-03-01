New scoreboard ‘still in procurement process’ as NACAC takes site visit

As renovations to the Truman Bodden Sports Complex near completion, some of the bells and whistles have yet to appear at the facility.

In speaking with Department of Sports Director Collin Anglin Friday (22 February), the proposed scoreboard for the 48th CARIFTA Games held 20-22 April in Grand Cayman, has yet to be purchased.

“That’s still in the midst of the procurement process, so I can’t talk about that right now,” said Anglin. “Facilities wise, I think we are quite fine. We will have all this stuff done well in time for CARIFTA.”

The relaying of the main track at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex is set to be completed the first week of March. Cayman 27 can confirm a group representing athletics regional governing body, the North America, Central America and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) including General Secretary Michael Serralta were in Cayman this week to monitor the progress of the project.

Upon the reopening of the facility, the Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) are scheduled to hold the 2019 CARIFTA Trials 15-16 March.

