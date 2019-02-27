IDG
OfReg launches an investigation into a propane tank leak caught on camera

February 26, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Utilities regulator OfReg launches a formal investigation into a propane tank leak caught on camera.
The incident was captured in a cellphone video which was widely shared on social media last week.

The incident happened on Wednesday (20 February) morning.

In the video, a propane tank could be seen leaking aboard a Home Gas truck in George Town.
A worker was seen in the video using an electronic lift on the truck to get to the leaking tank.
On Tuesday (26 February) OfReg told Cayman 27 the circumstances surrounding the incident warrant a full investigation.
The statement added Home Gas is cooperating.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

