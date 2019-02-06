Opposition Leader bemoans lack of port contingency details

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller is concerned by what he called a lack of information on how cruise and cargo will continue operations in the event port construction begins.

He told Cayman 27 that government has said nothing about plans to mitigate the impacts of dredging while simultaneously disembarking, processing, and returning cruise passengers during the port’s construction phase.

“The problem as I see it is: I mean, I’m doing my best to stop the project don’t misunderstand me, I’m in no way supporting the project, but at the same time people making decisions to support the project should have some ideas as to how the project is going to be managed during construction,” said Mr. Miller.

“The invitation to submit final tenders included a requirement for the cruise and cargo port operations to remain functional during the construction phase of the project,” said a Ministry of Tourism and Transport spokesperson Tuesday afternoon (5 February.)

The ministry told Cayman 27 it plans to share more details, including interim arrangements for passenger processing, once a successful bidder has been identified.

