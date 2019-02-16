ORIA project set to open 27 March

The long-awaited airport expansion project is set to formally open at the end of March.

On Friday (15 February) Hon. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and H.E. Governor Martyn Roper announced that Royals Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will open the multi-million project.

The Owen Roberts International Airport is already taking shape and its graphical design is now turning into a reality.

We reached out to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority about the opening.

In a statement, the CIAA said, “We are very excited and can confirm that the grand opening is set for Wednesday, 27 March. The remaining pieces left for the airport project are the duty-free mall, the east side of the departures hall, installation of canopies at the front of the terminal and the upstairs administration offices.”

All pieces expected to be ready for the opening.

Now the Auditor General flagged the airport project last month for cost overruns.

It was estimated to cost CI$64.37 million, almost 20 percent more than the contracted price tag of CI $55.9 million.

