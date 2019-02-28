Panton weighs in on UK FAC report

The jury is still out on how the United Kingdom government will respond to the recommendations from the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) report.

A key component of the report’s recommendations is ensuring the imposition of public beneficial ownership registers by 2020.

This issue was one that former Minister of Financial Services Wayne Panton battled during his tenure.

On Wednesday (27 February) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Mr. Panton to pick apart the report and discuss the implications of what the FAC is asking the British government to do.

