IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Business News Politics

Panton weighs in on UK FAC report

February 28, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The jury is still out on how the United Kingdom government will respond to the recommendations from the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) report.
A key component of the report’s recommendations is ensuring the imposition of public beneficial ownership registers by 2020.
This issue was one that former Minister of Financial Services Wayne Panton battled during his tenure.

On Wednesday (27 February)  Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Mr. Panton to pick apart the report and discuss the implications of what the FAC is asking the British government to do.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
DART Enterprises
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: