Police chopper damaged after “uncontrolled command failure”

The police helicopter has been damaged at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

According to a police statement, the chopper suffered an “uncontrolled command failure” while lifting off at the airport on a routine deployment.

The incident happened just before 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday (26 February.)

Police said the sudden aborted takeoff caused the tail of the chopper to strike the ground.

The statement said no one on board was injured.

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority and emergency services were informed of the incident and were both on the scene late Tuesday.

The RCIPS said the helicopter will be out of service.

