Police continue search for missing duo

Police say there are no new leads in the search for both Dorlee Wright and Eral Keith Whitely.

Ms. Wright was reported missing Wednesday (6 February) at around 8:30 a.m.

The 49-year-old woman was last seen leaving her home off Anthony Drive in George Town on Monday (4 February.)

Meanwhile, Police said Mr. Whitely has been missing since Boxing Day.

The 72-year-old George Town man was last seen sleeping in an abandoned car in the Brushy Avenue area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these missing individuals is asked to contact the George Town police station at 949-4222.

