Police continue search for missing duo

February 8, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say there are no new leads in the search for both Dorlee Wright and Eral Keith Whitely.
Ms. Wright was reported missing Wednesday (6 February) at around 8:30 a.m.

The 49-year-old woman was last seen leaving her home off Anthony Drive in George Town on Monday (4 February.)

Meanwhile, Police said Mr. Whitely has been missing since Boxing Day.

The 72-year-old George Town man was last seen sleeping in an abandoned car in the Brushy Avenue area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these missing individuals is asked to contact the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

