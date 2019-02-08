Police detail Kaaboo festival policing, traffic plans

10,000 visitors are expected to attend each day of the upcoming Kaaboo festival.

Police told Cayman 27 they are ready for the crowds, both on and around the festival grounds, and on the roadways.

The RCIPS said the Kaaboo festival is of a magnitude heretofore unseen here in the Cayman Islands. For months, police have been working with festival organisers to determine a security plan.

Thursday morning (7 February) details of that plan were shared at a media briefing.

“It is going to be a big event, it is going to be a challenge,” said RCIPS Superintendant Robert Graham

Mr. Graham wouldn’t share an exact number, but he said the RCIPS will have a sizable contingent of officers on duty for the Kaaboo festival.

“The majority of uniformed officers will be out on patrol, you will see a traffic contingent, you will see uniform officers particularly along the roads, we will be including some of the other specialist resources that we have,” said Mr. Graham.

Though the Kaaboo festival will require a significant amount of police resources, Mr. Graham said it won’t detract from everyday policing efforts.

“One thing I want to make very very clear here is that we will have our normal aspects of policing so that is going to be dealt with totally separate,” said Mr. Graham.

Police released its initial list of road closures and diversions last week, to prepare the traveling public for any potential Kaaboo headaches.

“What we don’t want to do is allow the event to impact significantly on residents, visitors to the island, and make sure that we deal with that as effectively as we can,” said Mr. Graham.

While the festival aims to create a stimulating ‘five senses’ experience for attendees, police said the law of the land will be enforced.

“Just because there is a large event taking place doesn’t mean that the law will be ignored. If people are smoking drugs it will be dealt with,” said Mr. Graham.

And good news for beach-goers: police said the beaches around the event site will remain open to foot traffic during the Kaaboo festival.

“We will also have beach patrols, so expanding the scope of not just around the event but also on the beach because we expect that a large amount of persons attending the event will go on the beach,” said Acting Inspector Roje Williams.

The RCIPS said it will be partially reimbursed by festival organisers for its additional costs during the Kaaboo festival. That will take place sometime after the event.



