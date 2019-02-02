Police dismissed sighting information on missing man

It’s been more than a month and still no sightings of missing man Eral Keith Whitely. Today (01 February) police dismissed previous information claiming that the 72-year-old George Town man was last seen on Seymour Road about three weeks ago in fact, they said the last confirmed sighting of Mr. Whitely was on Boxing day. Police are asking anyone who may have seen Mr. Whitely in the last two weeks to contact the George Town police station at 949-4222

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

