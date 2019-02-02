It’s been more than a month and still no sightings of missing man Eral Keith Whitely. Today (01 February) police dismissed previous information claiming that the 72-year-old George Town man was last seen on Seymour Road about three weeks ago in fact, they said the last confirmed sighting of Mr. Whitely was on Boxing day. Police are asking anyone who may have seen Mr. Whitely in the last two weeks to contact the George Town police station at 949-4222
Police dismissed sighting information on missing man
February 1, 2019
About the author
Seaford Russell jr.
Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.
