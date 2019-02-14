IDG
Crime News

Police received ATVs ahead of KAABOO

February 13, 2019
Caroline James
Remember those ATVs we told you about a couple of weeks ago that will be added to the police fleet?

Training officially kicked off on Wednesday (13 February) so they can be put to use for this weekend’s KAABOO festival.

The new additions were revealed Wednesday: two fully electric All-Terrain Vehicles.

The ATVs are aimed at enhancing patrols along the beach and in off-road areas.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne was quoted in a police statement explaining that the ATVs are “intended for patrolling and police response in certain conditions…. they will add to public order and drug detection capacities, especially in coastal areas.”

No cost for the ATVs was provided.

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

