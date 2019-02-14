Police received ATVs ahead of KAABOO

Remember those ATVs we told you about a couple of weeks ago that will be added to the police fleet?

Training officially kicked off on Wednesday (13 February) so they can be put to use for this weekend’s KAABOO festival.

The new additions were revealed Wednesday: two fully electric All-Terrain Vehicles.

The ATVs are aimed at enhancing patrols along the beach and in off-road areas.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne was quoted in a police statement explaining that the ATVs are “intended for patrolling and police response in certain conditions…. they will add to public order and drug detection capacities, especially in coastal areas.”

No cost for the ATVs was provided.

