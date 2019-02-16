IDG
Premier addresses HRC concerns about need to improve prisons

February 16, 2019
Caroline James
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says improving Cayman’s prisons was on government’s agenda.

His comments follow criticism from the Human Rights Commission that the prisons were overcrowded and underfunded.

On Friday (15 February), the Premier addressed the prison situation during the press conference to announce the royal visit of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

He said there was a need for improvement and better provisions for accommodations at the prison.

“I think we’re all aware of the challenges there. Government is working to address these issues amid the whole range of other challenges that we have and other demands for infrastructure improvement,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

The Commission’s concerns were highlighted in its submission to the UK parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, which is investigating the future of the UK-Overseas Territories relationship.

