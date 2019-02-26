Premier: Investment, development needs to be tempered with carrying capacity reality

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says investment and development plans need to be tempered with the reality of the country’s capacity.

This so that the country can sustain what the people currently enjoy.

The Premier said one of the greatest challenges the Cayman Islands faces is its pace of growth.

And while he said he’s a firm believer that “the day we stop growing is the day we start dying,” Mr. McLaughlin said all growth must be weighed together with the islands carrying capacity.

“We have got to consider all of these things together and not simply focus on whether we need more business, we need more business. We have to make sure we have the wherewithal to cope with it and that we don’t significantly alter adversely the life experiences of all of us who live and work here and call this place home,” said the Premier.

Mr. McLaughlin was speaking during the question and answer session at last Thursday’s (21 February) Chamber of Commerce legislative luncheon at the Kimpton.

